Moore Teachers, Parents Upset About School Resuming

At a meeting reportedly arranged by TEAM, the teacher’s union for Moore, Superintendent Dr. Robert Romines took the stage to answer questions and talk about the decision to resume school beginning Thursday.

The district officials said the decision was made based on what leaders believed was in the best interest of teachers, students, and support staff to go back to class.

“My question is in whose best interest is it to give up?” A teacher said. “Because that’s what we’re doing – giving up.”

Toward the end of the meeting Wednesday evening, it was announced only two more questions were allowed because of time constraints. Parent Tim Cook spoke out.

“We’re worried about our children’s future and returning to school tomorrow pulls a rug out from underneath them,” Cook told News 9. “They’re in this fight and he’s calling for an untimely retreat.”

Moore teacher Carol Thompson said she found out while at the Capitol with her coworkers.

“We all got the same email at the same time and we’re like, ‘What are we going to do? This can’t be,’” Thompson said.

She said she won't be at school Thursday, so she can continue fighting for education funding.

“We want to see this to the very end,” Thompson said.

District officials estimated 200-300 substitutes for Thursday.

In a letter sent to employees, parents and students, Romines said the district will be sending a delegation of 3-5 staff members from each site to the Capitol.

News 9 tried catching up with Romines as he left the meeting and our crew was turned away.

To read the full letter sent by Moore Public Schools, click the attachment below.