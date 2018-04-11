OEA Says They've Secured 95% Of School Funding Goals

According to the Oklahoma Education Association, 95% of the funding they are asking for is secured and recurring.

The three-day filing period began Wednesday for state residents who want to run for state office in the November election. There's already a long line of people waiting to file, and many of them are teachers.

Following the statewide teacher walkout, educators were urged to run.

Some groups, such as the Oklahoma Education Association and even some lawmakers, are calling on more people, including teachers to run for office. The OEA says this is the perfect chance for teachers to become legislators and help enact change from the inside.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says it was expecting large crowds as candidates come to their offices at the state Capitol to file for office.

According to the non-partisan group Let’s Fix This, between 2006 and 2018, 52 members of the state legislature have run unopposed at some point and seven have never had an opponent.

Currently, 28 members are in office because they did not face a challenger this term. According to data from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, nearly three-quarters of the House remains without an opponent.

The state Election Board says candidates have until Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork.

You can keep track of who is filing during the three day filing period by visiting the election board's website.