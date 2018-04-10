Friends, Family Remember Oklahoma Man Who Died In Arizona Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Friends, Family Remember Oklahoma Man Who Died In Arizona Crash

Posted: Updated:

Friends say an Oklahoma City area social media icon was one of six people who died Monday night in a small plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

26-year-old Anand “Happy” Patel was known for the unique way he promoted area concerts and clubs. While police in Phoenix and the NTSB still have not identified the victims of Monday’s plane crash, several of Patel’s friends tell News 9’s Steve Shaw Patel was on board.  

A video reportedly of Patel and other passengers on that plane surfaced Tuesday on the internet. Patel’s friends say it came from one of Patel’s social media pages. Prinston Wilson owns Legacy Construction in Oklahoma City, and has been a friend of Patel’s for several years. “It is hard for all of us, one day you’re here and one day you’re gone,” he said. 

Rico Svast is a local Geologist, who also dabbles as local club DJ. “He was one of my first friends in Oklahoma City,” he said. “I moved from Seattle for a new job here, and um I was going through a divorce. I still can’t believe this.”

“He was just a shining star,” said Rohit Mahbubani. Mahbugani owns The Wardrobe Modern Menswear in Oklahoma City. He says he met “Happy” Patel at an Oklahoma City Thunder game eight years ago. “It’s going to be hard, I won’t see him again,” he said. 

Mahbubani’s brother Andy tells News 9’s Steve Shaw he has been in touch with Patel’s twin brother—who is a highly respected teacher in Dallas.  Andy says the reports are true, Anand “Happy” Patel is gone. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Students Go To Work With Parents During Walkout

    Students Go To Work With Parents During Walkout

    A metro mother shared a powerful photo of how the teacher walkout is impacting her family. 

    More >>

    A metro mother shared a powerful photo of how the teacher walkout is impacting her family. 

    More >>

  • Friends, Family Remember Oklahoma Man Who Died In Arizona Crash

    Friends, Family Remember Oklahoma Man Who Died In Arizona Crash

    Friends say an Oklahoma City area social media icon was one of six people who died Monday night in a small plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona.  26-year-old Anand “Happy” Patel was known for the unique way he promoted area concerts and clubs. While police in Phoenix and the NTSB still have not identified the victims of Monday’s plane crash, several of Patel’s friends tell News 9’s Steve Shaw Patel was on board.   A video reportedly of Pate...More >>
    Friends say an Oklahoma City area social media icon was one of six people who died Monday night in a small plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona.  26-year-old Anand “Happy” Patel was known for the unique way he promoted area concerts and clubs. While police in Phoenix and the NTSB still have not identified the victims of Monday’s plane crash, several of Patel’s friends tell News 9’s Steve Shaw Patel was on board.   A video reportedly of Pate...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.