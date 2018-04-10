What Is The Teacher Walkout Costing Taxpayers? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

What Is The Teacher Walkout Costing Taxpayers?

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Early estimates show the teacher walkout has cost taxpayers over half a million dollars.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has more than 100 extra troopers from across the state providing additional security and traffic control both inside and outside the Capitol. Between salaries, lodging, and fuel that adds up to a little under $100,000 a day.

In addition, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said they are spending an estimated additional $15,000 a day.

“I want to stress that’s an estimate. What’s going on here now for the seventh day is really unprecedented. So, we’re taking it day by day meeting needs that arise,” said Shelley Zumwait with OMES.

Zumwait said a big part of that is grounds crews having to work double time to replace and repair damage.

“Another factor is janitorial services obviously not just the Capitol building but other surrounding buildings are having to accelerate the rate they’re cleaning them up,” said Zumwait.

The Oklahoma Education Association is paying for the port-a-potties, busses to transport teachers and the stage and sound equipment.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
