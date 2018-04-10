What Is The Teacher Walkout Costing Taxpayers?

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is now putting a dollar figure on their demands.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is now putting a dollar figure on their demands.More >>
Early estimates show the teacher walkout has cost taxpayers over half a million dollars.More >>
Early estimates show the teacher walkout has cost taxpayers over half a million dollars.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.