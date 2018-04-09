My 2 Cents: The Emotion, Passion At State Capitol

Monday, “Public Enemy #1”, that's me as one protester's sign proclaimed, was the designated driver for my wife and two other teachers who headed to the Capitol. Good thing we had tinted windows.

I was blown away by all the cars parked in the streets around the Capitol, and that Monday, day 6, was probably the biggest crowd yet.

I have to admit I dramatically underestimated the frustration and the energy that has been building in the classroom. I honestly thought the walkout might be a one and done, one day, but the public and students have come out and marched with them.

My wife sent me a couple of great pictures from the Capitol, like these two little girls who love their teachers. She said the girls would hold the sign up every time SkyNews 9 flew over hoping to get on TV.

Well girls, you got on TV, way to go!

And this little girl was riding on an Edmond parents’ shoulders when she shouted, "There she is!" and got down and ran into her teachers arms who was running to scoop her up!

There were teachers who had walked miles and miles that had never walked that far before and were crying as they stepped up to the Capitol.

I never expected this kind of emotion and passion for a teacher walkout, but it's real.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.