NEWS

Gundy Announces Donation Drive In Stillwater For Oklahoma Teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy is making efforts to assist Oklahoma educators as the statewide teacher walkout continues.

Gundy announced a donation drive via twitter on Friday, asking people to donate items such as, gas cards, snacks and drinks to support Stillwater teachers.

Donations can be made from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sangre Ridge Elementary School in Stillwater.

All donations will be taken to the Capitol.

OSU head basketball coach Mike Boynton followed Gundy's tweet showing support of his own in a tweet that said:

I'm with you, Coach. Outside of my parents, NO ONE had a greater impact on my life than my teachers. They deserve all the resources possible. The future (OUR children) of our state and country depends on it.

