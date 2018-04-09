Gundy Announces Donation Drive In Stillwater For Oklahoma Teachers

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy is making efforts to assist Oklahoma educators as the statewide teacher walkout continues.

Gundy announced a donation drive via twitter on Friday, asking people to donate items such as, gas cards, snacks and drinks to support Stillwater teachers.

We are collecting items for the teachers going to the Capitol Mon 9-1 at Sangre Ridge. Items needed are gas cards, Uber cards, snacks, drinks (soda), we have lots of water as of now, fruit, & monetary donations are greatly needed! This supports the entire SPS district. Thank you! — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) April 7, 2018

Donations can be made from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sangre Ridge Elementary School in Stillwater.

All donations will be taken to the Capitol.

OSU head basketball coach Mike Boynton followed Gundy's tweet showing support of his own in a tweet that said:

I'm with you, Coach. Outside of my parents, NO ONE had a greater impact on my life than my teachers. They deserve all the resources possible. The future (OUR children) of our state and country depends on it.