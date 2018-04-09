Going Viral: OHP Trooper Calls Walkout Demonstrators 'Best Prote - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Going Viral: OHP Trooper Calls Walkout Demonstrators 'Best Protesters Ever'

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is commending demonstrators on their ability to “police themselves” during the statewide teacher walkout.

As the walkout enters its second week, OHP took a moment to acknowledge educators and supporters on Facebook, for a peaceful first week at the Capitol.  

A photo that shows OHP Trooper Jeff Laue holding a child as the two looks through a window is spreading quickly on social media.

"Best protesters ever!!!! We've been up at the Capitol since day 1......these educators "police" themselves, and most importantly, they have made a point to make sure to let US (Troopers) know they appreciate and understand the hours and resources needed to support their right to civilly demonstrate,” Laue said.

State troopers say they were surprised to see how peaceful tens of thousands of people could be. Week one of the walkout had no confirmed reports of vandalism or violence.

Read Also:  OHP: Teacher Walkout Peaceful All Week

Day 6 of the walkout begins Monday, April 9, as educators and their supporters continue to fight for education funding.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.