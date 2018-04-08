Teachers Continue Momentum Through Weekend

It was a weekend of reflection and action for area educators before a sixth day of the walkout.

Angie Debo Elementary Edmond teacher Jenni Morrison missed her students so much, she met them all for ice cream at Braum’s Sunday.

“I'm a teacher because I love kids. This is what I do, what I'm meant to do. I'm passionate about children and it's really good to see them,” Morrison said after hugging her students.

The teacher says she feels love from the Edmond community.

“I've gotten nothing but support from my parents,” Morrison said.

That community support seems contagious in Edmond.

While Morrison and her coworkers got ice cream, other area teachers held signs in downtown Edmond, thanking community members.

“We are teachers, support staff, students, really wanted to come out here and show our thanks for how wonderful our Edmond community has been,” Westfield teacher Lisa Glute said.

The weekend also included planning and praying

In Oklahoma City, lawmakers and teachers congregated at St. John Missionary Baptist Church to discuss solutions.

“I'm encouraging the teachers to continue their walk because it's not just about the teachers. It's about everyone in this game, Sen. Anastasia Pittman said.

Superintendent of Millwood Public Schools Cecilia Robinson-Woods also attended the service.

“I think prayer, right now, is so important because one of the things that came out of last week, that I was so encouraged about, is I think people are starting to open their hearts,” Robinson-Woods said.

Hundreds of educators and supporters also gathered back at the Capitol, for a prayer vigil Sunday evening.

It was a long week last week and this was just kind of a way to reinvigorate ourselves for what I think is going to be another long week,” Putnam City teacher Shari Gateley said.

Educators and their supporters plan to continue the walkout starting Monday.