"Open Streets OKC" Annual Event Happening Sunday

The Wellness Now Coalition invites everyone to attend their Annual Open Streets OKC on Sunday, April 8.

The event encourages active transportation such as biking, walking, skating or dancing which promotes healthier residents.

The event runs from noon-4 p.m. along Northwest 23rd Street from Robinson to Western and north on Walker to the Paseo District. The event is alcohol and tobacco free. A portion of NW 23rd Street will be closed to motorized traffic.

The health and wellness project is sponsored by the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, Oklahoma's Credit Union, and the Substance Use Prevention Alliance.

Activities include:

Corn Hole - Oklahoma City University

Massive Jump Rope for kids and adults - Latino Development Agency

Hula Hoop Toss, soccer ball activity – Oklahoma City-County Health Department

Bean Bag Toss and Hula Hoops - American Heart Association

Belly dancing mini lessons for all ages - Aalim Bellydance Academy

Pet Food Pantry of Ok – Find the treat - The Pet Food Pantry of Ok –

Worry Stone Activity - CREOKS Behavioral Health –

Bikes to ride - Spokies - OKC’s Bike Share

Giant Jenga - Oklahoma’s Credit Union

Hitting Station and Bag Toss Station – USA Softball

Making Stress Balls - OCU Kramer School of Nursing

Ladder Golf & Yard Games – Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

Yard Yahtzee – Substance Use Prevention Alliance

Golf and Tennis Games – The Greens Country club

Soccer Shots at Goals - Soccer Shots NOKC

Basic Health Screenings – OU Health

Maze Game – The Escape

Thumb Art Activity – Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy

Balance Tests and Exercises – SouthPointe Rehab and Care

Hopscotch game – WIC

Falun Dafa exercises – Falun Dafa Association Oklahoma

Putting Challenge – Top Golf OKC

Oversized Yard Games – Paseo Apostolic Church

Giant Ball Pong – Miles Against Melanoma OK

Mini Obstacle Course – ONIE Project

Hoppy Ball Races – Centennial Health

Zumba, Line Dancing, Kickboxing & Tai Chai – Metro Technology Centers