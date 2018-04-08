"Open Streets OKC" Annual Event Happening Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY -
The Wellness Now Coalition invites everyone to attend their Annual Open Streets OKC on Sunday, April 8.
The event encourages active transportation such as biking, walking, skating or dancing which promotes healthier residents.
The event runs from noon-4 p.m. along Northwest 23rd Street from Robinson to Western and north on Walker to the Paseo District. The event is alcohol and tobacco free. A portion of NW 23rd Street will be closed to motorized traffic.
The health and wellness project is sponsored by the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, Oklahoma's Credit Union, and the Substance Use Prevention Alliance.
Activities include:
Corn Hole - Oklahoma City University
Massive Jump Rope for kids and adults - Latino Development Agency
Hula Hoop Toss, soccer ball activity – Oklahoma City-County Health Department
Bean Bag Toss and Hula Hoops - American Heart Association
Belly dancing mini lessons for all ages - Aalim Bellydance Academy
Pet Food Pantry of Ok – Find the treat - The Pet Food Pantry of Ok –
Worry Stone Activity - CREOKS Behavioral Health –
Bikes to ride - Spokies - OKC’s Bike Share
Giant Jenga - Oklahoma’s Credit Union
Hitting Station and Bag Toss Station – USA Softball
Making Stress Balls - OCU Kramer School of Nursing
Ladder Golf & Yard Games – Oklahoma City Indian Clinic
Yard Yahtzee – Substance Use Prevention Alliance
Golf and Tennis Games – The Greens Country club
Soccer Shots at Goals - Soccer Shots NOKC
Basic Health Screenings – OU Health
Maze Game – The Escape
Thumb Art Activity – Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy
Balance Tests and Exercises – SouthPointe Rehab and Care
Hopscotch game – WIC
Falun Dafa exercises – Falun Dafa Association Oklahoma
Putting Challenge – Top Golf OKC
Oversized Yard Games – Paseo Apostolic Church
Giant Ball Pong – Miles Against Melanoma OK
Mini Obstacle Course – ONIE Project
Hoppy Ball Races – Centennial Health
Zumba, Line Dancing, Kickboxing & Tai Chai – Metro Technology Centers