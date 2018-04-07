Multiple Earthquakes Recorded In Oklahoma Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Multiple Earthquakes Recorded In Oklahoma Saturday

GARFIELD COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Garfield County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

Officials report the earthquake was centered near Perry around 7:16 a.m. The quake was approximately 3 miles in depth. Several residents reported feeling the earthquake across a wide area in the state. 

The earthquake's epicenter was 4 miles east-southeast of Covington, 8 miles east-northeast of Douglas, 11 miles south-southeast of Garber, and 56 miles north of Oklahoma City. 

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was also recorded Saturday morning in Oklahoma County. The quake struck at approximately 11:21 a.m. approximately 3 miles east-northeast of Edmond, and 15 miles north-northwest of Oklahoma City. 

No injuries have been reported from either earthquake. 

