Winter Weather Causing Causing Multiple Car Accidents Around The State

Heavy precipitation is falling in several parts of Oklahoma, Saturday morning.

Several accidents were reported due to the slick roads and icy conditions. Driving is discouraged due to the number of accidents. News 9 Storm Trackers are out throughout the state covering the conditions.

6:07 AM- Freezing rain and drizzle falling throughout OKC and central OK. Bridges/overpasses are extremely slick in and south of OKC. Heaviest precip is trying to shift east, but even light drizzle will cause problems. SLOW DOWN! Live tracker reports all morning on @NEWS9. #okwx pic.twitter.com/LdFLVw3IGM — Matt Mahler (@themahler) April 7, 2018

A 10-car accident was reported on I-35 southbound near the Oklahoma River bridge. The I-35/I-40 junction is a solid sheet of ice, along with other city bridges.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in central, east central, western, northwestern, southwestern and northeastern Oklahoma are treating some slick spots on highway bridges and overpasses. This includes the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

Dry snow falling across the OKC metro, in addition to central, northern, western parts of the state. Low visibility reported in some areas around 9:00 a.m.

9:09 AM- Lovely winter we're having this spring, eh? Light to moderate BLOWING SNOW falling all across OKC. Visibility is low and roads are still slick, especially on the bridges and overpasses. Precipitation should wind down between 11 AM and noon. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/utpaR4fmBa — Matt Mahler (@themahler) April 7, 2018

An injury collision was reported near I-40 west bound at Council after 8:00 a.m. Other injury accidents were reported near W I-240 eastbound near S. Western Avenue and on the Kilpatrick Turnpike off-ramp southbound near NW 10th St.

An auto-pedestrian accident was reported near NE 23rd St. and Prospect Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Minor injuries were reported.

A 2-3 vehicle accident was reported near I-240 and Walker. The extent of injuries is currently unknown.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department report responding to an excess of 30 vehicle accidents since 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

SLICK ROADS WARNING: OKCFD has responded to 30 vehicle accident since 4:30 a.m. this morning. It is slick, so please drive with caution. Anticipate slick bridges and allow yourself a great distance for braking. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 7, 2018

Several other accidents reported Saturday morning include:

OKC: Injury collision I-40 west bound at Council...Roadway blocked...TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

OKC: Injury collision I-240 west bound at Penn... Roadway blocked...TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

Norman: Injury collision I-35 north bound at Tecumseh. Roadway is blocked...TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

OKC: Injury collision I-35 south bound to I-40 west bound. Roadway is blocked...TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

Midwest City: Injury collision I-40 west bound at Air Depot. Roadway is blocked...TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

Troopers responded to the scene of a semi rollover accident on I-35 north of the Washita River bridge around 9:30 a.m. Both lanes of traffic northbound are closed. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 72.

Garvin: I-35 north bound at mile marker 75 is blocked sue to an overturned semi. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 72..TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

Multiple semi accidents were reported after 9:00 a.m. in the state. One semi-involved accident with multiple vehicles was reported on I-44 westbound near Council around 9:30 a.m. All lanes of traffic are blocked.

OKC: I40 EB Council. Semi collision. All lanes are blocked....DJP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) April 7, 2018

Other accidents reported after 10:00 a.m include: