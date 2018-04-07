Winter Weather Causing Causing Multiple Car Accidents Around The State

OKLAHOMA CITY -
Heavy precipitation is falling in several parts of Oklahoma, Saturday morning.
Several accidents were reported due to the slick roads and icy conditions. Driving is discouraged due to the number of accidents. News 9 Storm Trackers are out throughout the state covering the conditions.
A 10-car accident was reported on I-35 southbound near the Oklahoma River bridge. The I-35/I-40 junction is a solid sheet of ice, along with other city bridges.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in central, east central, western, northwestern, southwestern and northeastern Oklahoma are treating some slick spots on highway bridges and overpasses. This includes the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.
Dry snow falling across the OKC metro, in addition to central, northern, western parts of the state. Low visibility reported in some areas around 9:00 a.m.
An injury collision was reported near I-40 west bound at Council after 8:00 a.m. Other injury accidents were reported near W I-240 eastbound near S. Western Avenue and on the Kilpatrick Turnpike off-ramp southbound near NW 10th St.
An auto-pedestrian accident was reported near NE 23rd St. and Prospect Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Minor injuries were reported.
A 2-3 vehicle accident was reported near I-240 and Walker. The extent of injuries is currently unknown.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department report responding to an excess of 30 vehicle accidents since 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Several other accidents reported Saturday morning include:
Troopers responded to the scene of a semi rollover accident on I-35 north of the Washita River bridge around 9:30 a.m. Both lanes of traffic northbound are closed. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 72.
Multiple semi accidents were reported after 9:00 a.m. in the state. One semi-involved accident with multiple vehicles was reported on I-44 westbound near Council around 9:30 a.m. All lanes of traffic are blocked.
Other accidents reported after 10:00 a.m include: