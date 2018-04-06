I-235 Shutdown For Final Time - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

I-235 Shutdown For Final Time

OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the fourth and final time, I-235 has shut down between North 36th Street and I-44.  

The three-year-long, $88-million ODOT project widens I-235 from four to six lanes, and addresses glaring drainage issues along the roadway.

It will re-open at six Monday morning.

“You will see lane shifts when we open it up Monday morning at six,” said Assistant Division Engineer Trenton January. “The southbound lanes will be shifted a little more to the east, and that will allow them to give more of a straight shot through there with the railroad bridge not being in the way.” 

Alternative routes include I-35, I-40, I-44, and Lake Hefner Parkway.

