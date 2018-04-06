Police Investigating After 1 Shot At SE OKC Motel

One person has been transported to a located hospital following a shooting at a southeast Oklahoma City motel.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at the Executive Inn, located at 3501 S. I-35 Service Road.

Police said one victim was found and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are searching for a male suspect who fled the area in a silver car. No other description has been released at this time.

