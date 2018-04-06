Two Earthquakes Rattle North Of Oklahoma City Friday Morning

Two earthquakes ratted Friday morning north of Oklahoma City, the U.S Geological Survey reported.

The first, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 9:05 a.m. in Garfield County. It's epicenter was about four miles east, southeast of Covington, eight miles east, northeast of Douglas, 11 miles north, northeast of Marshall and 56 miles north of Oklahoma City. The quake was more than three miles deep.

The second, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 9:07 a.m. in Garfield County. It's epicenter was about five miles east, southeast of Covington, nine miles east of Douglas, 11 miles northeast of Marshall and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City. The quake was more than three miles deep.

There are have been no reports of injures or damage at this time.