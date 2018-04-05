Emergency Crews Respond To Fatal Motorcycle Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle near NW 23rd Street and North May Avenue Thursday night.

Officials told News 9 that police were engaged in a pursuit with motorcyclist when it caused a multiple vehicle crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were transported by EMSA to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have asked that you avoid the area until the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.