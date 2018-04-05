State Lottery Changes Could Mean More Money For Education - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Lottery Changes Could Mean More Money For Education

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Lottery wants to make it clear on just how much it provides to education.

When the lottery first came to Oklahoma 13 years ago, officials said lawmakers limited prize amounts and ticket sales suffered.

“Sales continued to drop,” said Oklahoma Lottery Marketing Director Jay Finks.

Finks said new legislation that went into effect last year has allowed the Oklahoma lottery to increase its prizes.

Last year, we did about $150 million in sales, and this year we will be over $200 million,” said Finks.

Finks told News 9, $63 million of that will go to education compared to $53 million last year.

The money is divided among higher education, common education and career technology.

The new law allows for extra money to go toward STEM programs.

Kindergarten through 12th grades got about $24 million last year, and the Oklahoma Lottery forecasts it will receive at $10 million more this year.

Lottery ticket sales are also expected to see a boost come October, when the new liquor laws go into effect, allowing liquor stores the ability to sell lottery tickets.

Right now, the Oklahoma Lottery is urging lawmakers to pass legislation which would allow people to buy lottery tickets with their debit cards.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.