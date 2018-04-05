OSBI Investigating Threats Made Against Lawmakers

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has opened three cases into threats made against lawmakers.

Lawmakers contacted OSBI about the three threats over the last 24 hours, and a fourth case is expected to be opened soon, according to a release issued Thursday afternoon. The subjects of the threats were not disclosed.

The threats come at a tumultuous time at the state Capitol, with teachers protesting in record numbers over education funding.

