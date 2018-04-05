2-Year-Old Drowns In Yukon Pond

A toddler died at the hospital after being pulled from a pond in Yukon, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were first called out to the scene at Freedom Trail Park on reports of a missing child. Freedom Trail Park is located in the 2100 block of S. Holly Avenue, near Interstate 40 and NW 10th Street.

According to reports, the 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive after being pulled from the water at Mulvey Pond. Park patrons were searching for the boy for approximately 20 minutes. He was transported from the scene via ambulance to OU Children's Hospital. The child was pronounced dead an hour later.

Yukon Police says, "Out of respect for the family, no other details are being provided at this time."

The incident is still under investigation.

