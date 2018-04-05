Enid Lawmaker Talks About His Claims Made To Teachers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Enid Lawmaker Talks About His Claims Made To Teachers

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rep. John Enns was caught telling teachers he wouldn't be voting for any more measures, and said thousands up at the Capitol were paid actors. 

In the video, the Enid Republican is talking to a group of teachers and his answer is clear. 

Enns said 25 percent of the protesters or roughly 5,000 people are paid actors shipped in from Chicago. When News 9 asked him about it, his story changed several times, eventually saying it's rumors and bad feelings.

Enns said protesters were banging on his pickup and yelling at him as he drove to the Capitol in the past few days but OHP said they aren't aware of any incident.

DPS did release a statement Wednesday saying they were watching potentially violent outside groups not affiliated with teachers, but they wouldn't elaborate on who those groups were or whether any incidents had happened. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.