Enid Lawmaker Talks About His Claims Made To Teachers

Rep. John Enns was caught telling teachers he wouldn't be voting for any more measures, and said thousands up at the Capitol were paid actors.

In the video, the Enid Republican is talking to a group of teachers and his answer is clear.

Enns said 25 percent of the protesters or roughly 5,000 people are paid actors shipped in from Chicago. When News 9 asked him about it, his story changed several times, eventually saying it's rumors and bad feelings.

Enns said protesters were banging on his pickup and yelling at him as he drove to the Capitol in the past few days but OHP said they aren't aware of any incident.

DPS did release a statement Wednesday saying they were watching potentially violent outside groups not affiliated with teachers, but they wouldn't elaborate on who those groups were or whether any incidents had happened.