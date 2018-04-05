Enid Lawmaker Talks About His Claims Made To Teachers

Rep. John Enns was caught telling teachers he wouldn't be voting for any more measures, and said thousands up at the Capitol were paid actors.More >>
Two bills passed Wednesday night by the state House are being called a win by teachers Thursday morning because that could mean more money for education.More >>
