Educators Participate In 'Symbolic' March Around Capitol Building

A view from Bob Mills Skynews 9 showed a steady stream of educators walking in a circle around the State Capitol.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A view from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 showed a steady stream of educators walking in a circle around the State Capitol. Many teachers News 9 heard from had already spent time inside the building. So Wednesday afternoon, they advocated for education funding with a symbolic march.

“It makes a statement I think,” said Amy Hanson. “It’s continuous and I think that we’re committed and when we’re walking we’re keeping on walking.”

Kelly Porter said she logged several miles during each day of the walkout. She's committed to staying on the move for more education funding.

“We’re going to walk until somebody listens,” Porter explained.

Troopers said it's about half of a mile around the building once. A group of advocates told News 9 late Wednesday afternoon they had walked 15 laps.

