Oklahoma DPS Warns Of 'Outside' Protest Groups - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma DPS Warns Of 'Outside' Protest Groups

Posted: Updated:
By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is now closely monitoring the safety of educators and elected officials, after identifying outside protest groups not associated with the teachers' rally at the Capitol.

According to the department, some of these groups have been known to become violent during non-violent rallies. 

There have also been reports of threats made towards members of the Legislature, officials said. 

The main focus of the department is to provide a safe and secure environment for all attendees.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.