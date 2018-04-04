4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted At SW OKC Park, Suspect Sough - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted At SW OKC Park, Suspect Sought

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl at a park in southwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

The alleged incident occurred at South Lakes Park, located near SW 119th Street and S. Meridian Avenue, just after noon on Saturday.

Police say the suspect inappropriately touched the 4-year-old victim and then fled toward the soccer fields. According to the report, the suspect is a white male, possibly a teenager. He was wearing an orange shirt, dark-rimmed glasses with dark “flat” hair and blue eyes.

Investigators are asking the public for information regarding this crime. If you were in the park on Saturday, recognized anyone who matches the description, or if you took pictures in the park that day, you are asked to contact police immediately.   

You can reach police at the Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You can also submit online tips at OKCCrimeTips.com.

