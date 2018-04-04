Gov. Fallin Faces Backlash After Comments To CBS News

Several leaders including Gov. Mary Fallin are facing backlash over comments they've made as the walkout continues.

Teachers say Fallin's most recent comment is adding insult to injury after not being present for most of the protest, and then later liking them to to teenagers during a sit-down interview with CBS News.

"Teachers want more, but it's kind of like a teenager wanting a better car," Fallin said.

Fallin's response to CBS News' Omar Villafranca's line of questioning on education funding has since caught a lot of attention on social media.

After the interview, Villafranca tweeted Fallin mentioned "outside" groups with teacher at the state Capitol.

When he mentioned the National Education Association and West Virginia teachers, Fallin said Antifa has been here.

Antifa is short for anti-fascists, a group is known to be violent with far left leaning beliefs.