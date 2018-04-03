YouTube Shooter Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, 4 Others S - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

YouTube Shooter Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, 4 Others Shot

By CBS News

Terrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube's sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, shortly after midday Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said one female suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four people were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus to a nearby parking lot, where they were surrounded by police cars.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and they are "monitoring the ongoing situation."

On Twitter, Mr. Trump offered his thoughts and prayers to those affected in the shooting.

The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was responding to the scene.

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.

Google, YouTube's parent company, said in a statement that they are "coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

The headquarters is about 12 miles south of downtown San Francisco, close to San Francisco International Airport. It encompasses about 200,000 square feet, and YouTube leases the building from Gap, Inc., according to a 2017 article in the San Francisco Business Times.

Google says there are more than 1,100 employees at the office and that YouTube is San Bruno's largest employer, with a variety of people dedicated engineering and sales.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

