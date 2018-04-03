Smoke Alarm Saves Man In SE OKC House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Smoke Alarm Saves Man In SE OKC House Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fire officials credit a smoke alarm for saving the life of a man whose house caught on fire early Monday. 

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire near SE 44th St. and S. Bryant Ave. around 1 a.m. 

One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and was able to exit the residence safely when the smoke alarms went off, according to OKC Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.  

Investigators determined that the fire began in the attic near the furnace.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire caused nearly $20,000 in damages. 

No injuries were reported. 

OKC Fire wants you to know the importance of having a working smoke alarm. In a note to the public firefighters list two resources where smoke alarms are available for free. 

PUBLIC EDUCATION NOTE:

Smoke alarms save lives! This is yet another example. When the smoke alarm sounds, stay low and get out quickly. Go to the designated meeting place outside and call 911 from outside of the burning home. Once out, stay out; do not go back inside for any reason.

Reminder:

For free smoke alarms in OKC, visit….

     www.SmokeAlarmsOKC.com or www.GratisAlarmasOKC.com OR call 405-316-BEEP (2337)

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.