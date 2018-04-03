Smoke Alarm Saves Man In SE OKC House Fire

Fire officials credit a smoke alarm for saving the life of a man whose house caught on fire early Monday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire near SE 44th St. and S. Bryant Ave. around 1 a.m.

One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and was able to exit the residence safely when the smoke alarms went off, according to OKC Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Investigators determined that the fire began in the attic near the furnace.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire caused nearly $20,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

OKC Fire wants you to know the importance of having a working smoke alarm. In a note to the public firefighters list two resources where smoke alarms are available for free.