Two People Injured Following Rig Explosion In Wewoka - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Two People Injured Following Rig Explosion In Wewoka

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
WEWOKA, Oklahoma -

Two people are in the hospital following a rig explosion in Wewoka, Oklahoma.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 56, late afternoon Monday, April 2.

According to the Seminole County sheriff, one victim was medi-flighted to a local hospital and a second victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.

The sheriff says the rig is still burning off natural gas and fire crews have remained on the scene to monitor the situation.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.