Two People Injured Following Rig Explosion In Wewoka

Two people are in the hospital following a rig explosion in Wewoka, Oklahoma.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 56, late afternoon Monday, April 2.

According to the Seminole County sheriff, one victim was medi-flighted to a local hospital and a second victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.

The sheriff says the rig is still burning off natural gas and fire crews have remained on the scene to monitor the situation.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

