OEA Says Expect Teachers, More Speeches At State Capitol Tuesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OEA Says Expect Teachers, More Speeches At State Capitol Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) says expect the same thing Tuesday. They have more rally speeches planned, and teachers will be back at the Capitol picketing and talking to lawmakers. The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) says expect the same thing Tuesday. They have more rally speeches planned, and teachers will be back at the Capitol picketing and talking to lawmakers.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) says expect the same thing Tuesday. They have more rally speeches planned, and teachers will be back at the Capitol picketing and talking to lawmakers.

Early Monday morning teachers were marching outside the Capitol. By noon, many had taken their message inside.

“We snuck in before lines got too long so we were able to do the business here in the Capitol,” said Katie Lack, Weatherford teacher.

This group from Weatherford were able to meet with their representative. They wanted to say thanks. But like other teachers, they say they're at the Capitol Monday because it's not enough.

“It's good to see we're all united in that message not just teachers that we want to see students get the education they deserve,” said Laura Nelson, Edmond teacher.

OEA President Alicia Priest said until that happens, they'll keep coming back. “Until the legislature makes a deal that funds our schools.”

Click here for complete coverage on 'School Shutdown'.

  • EducationMore>>

  • Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.
    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

  • Mid-Del Schools Holds Community Forum Ahead Of Walkout

    Mid-Del Schools Holds Community Forum Ahead Of Walkout

    Parents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High SchoolParents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High School
    Parents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High SchoolParents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High School

    Parents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High School. Attendees asked district officials about meals, child care and other impacts on the calendar. 

    More >>

    Parents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High School. Attendees asked district officials about meals, child care and other impacts on the calendar. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.