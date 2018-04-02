OEA Says Expect Teachers, More Speeches At State Capitol Tuesday

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) says expect the same thing Tuesday. They have more rally speeches planned, and teachers will be back at the Capitol picketing and talking to lawmakers.

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) says expect the same thing Tuesday. They have more rally speeches planned, and teachers will be back at the Capitol picketing and talking to lawmakers.

Early Monday morning teachers were marching outside the Capitol. By noon, many had taken their message inside.

“We snuck in before lines got too long so we were able to do the business here in the Capitol,” said Katie Lack, Weatherford teacher.

This group from Weatherford were able to meet with their representative. They wanted to say thanks. But like other teachers, they say they're at the Capitol Monday because it's not enough.

“It's good to see we're all united in that message not just teachers that we want to see students get the education they deserve,” said Laura Nelson, Edmond teacher.

OEA President Alicia Priest said until that happens, they'll keep coming back. “Until the legislature makes a deal that funds our schools.”

Click here for complete coverage on 'School Shutdown'.