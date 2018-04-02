OEA Says Expect Teachers, More Speeches At State Capitol Tuesday

Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.More >>
Parents and educators packed a community forum Tuesday at Midwest City High School. Attendees asked district officials about meals, child care and other impacts on the calendar.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association says schools will continue to shut down and teachers will continue to walk out until lawmakers agree to their demands.More >>
Dustin Moseley's wife teaches near Claremore, and he says she brings home the struggle every day.More >>
