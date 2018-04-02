Ham & Pimento Cheese Biscuits - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ham & Pimento Cheese Biscuits

  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 cup gouda cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoon grated onion
  • 2 Tbsp. red pepper, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 12 frozen biscuits, prepared according to package instructions
  • 12 slices of leftover ham
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  1. Bake the biscuits in the oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
  2. While the biscuits are baking, mix together the butter, dijon mustard and honey.
  3. Brush the melted honey mustard mixture over the top of the warm biscuits.
  4. To prepare the pimento cheese: Stir together the mayonnaise, red pepper, grated onion and garlic powder till combined.
  5. Stir in the grated cheese until combined with the mayonnaise dressing.
  6. Store in an airtight container.
  7. To assemble the biscuits: Cut each biscuit in half and place a slice of ham, top with a scoop of pimento cheese and place on a platter.
  8. Repeat with each biscuit. Serve!

