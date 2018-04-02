Fire Damages Business In NE OKC

Firefighters are battled a commercial fire Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. near NE 23 and Missouri Avenue. The fire was at the El Dorado Club and was mostly contained to the attic.

No injuries were reported. The damage estimates are pending, fire officials said.

TAC 2: A club that was on fire just south of NE 23rd and Missouri is now out. Nobody was in the business at time of fire. No injuries, and under investigation. -BF 9:17 am. pic.twitter.com/2n5mNTgW9n — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 2, 2018

