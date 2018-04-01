Not All Oklahoma Schools Plan To Close For Walkout

It was a day like any other at North Rock Creek schools in Pottawatomie County. A little more than 600 students showed up for classes today, despite districts across the state shutting down to support the teacher walkout.

"We have a lot of kids who count on us for various reasons in our rural neighborhood for food service, education, etc.," said North Rock Creek Schools Superintendent Blake Moody,

Parents like Jala Murphy say while they understand teachers need a raise, they breathed a sigh of relief after learning school leaders would keep the doors open.

"I feel very grateful that we have teachers that were going to take care of our kids," said Murphy.

"Holding the entire state hostage to meet an impossible goal, choosing to walk out is not going to do anything to foster positive conversations between anybody," added Rex Lawhorn.

Lawhorn is a Tulsa parent who is also running for governor. He's one of a couple dozen members of a Facebook group called "Oklahomans Against Teacher Strikes." Lawhorn believes schools have the money they need; it's just not being spent properly.

"It's the leadership of the schools at the state and local level that are wasting those funds and not putting them where they need to be," Lawhorn said.

"It's extortion," said Rep Jeff Coody, (R) District 63. "It's probably not doable and you all are going to suffer as a result of it."

Video of State Rep. Coody went viral when he compared the walkout and the OEA's demands to extortion while talking to high school students at the capitol. Political blogger David Van believes there are ways to fix the budget problem, but politicians just don't have the will to do it.

"I'm looking for someone to be the adult in the room and say wait a minute, we've got to reorganize and manage this," Van said.

Van adds the entire education system needs to change.

"To unlock education the way it needs to be, our kids deserve, we have to get away from the 18th century model we're hanging onto," Van said.

Whether people support the walkout or not, one thing is clear, most Oklahomans agree education is underfunded.