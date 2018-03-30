Deer Creek Teacher Accused Of Soliciting Sex From A Minor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Deer Creek Teacher Accused Of Soliciting Sex From A Minor

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Jeramy Gregston mug shot. Jeramy Gregston mug shot.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A teacher at Deer Creek High School was arrested, Friday evening, accused of attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) arrested 44-year-old Jeramy Gregston at 5 p.m. He is facing complaints of solicitation of a minor for sex and use of a computer to commit a felony.

Gregston teaches a computer class and is an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball team. He is an Edmond resident. A mugshot for Gregston is not yet available.

A spokesperson for Deer Creek issued the following statement concerning these allegations:

The Deer Creek School District is deeply disturbed by specific allegations regarding a Deer Creek High School Teacher. While we cannot comment on the specifics of this case, I can assure you that the District’s top priority is to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all students. Deer Creek maintains an unwavering expectation that every employee conduct him or herself in a manner that honors education and protects children.

Deer Creek was just made aware of the allegations and has begun an investigation. Obviously, this is a serious situation, and the District is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

