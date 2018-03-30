Deer Creek Teacher Accused Of Soliciting Sex From A Minor

A teacher at Deer Creek High School was arrested, Friday evening, accused of attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) arrested 44-year-old Jeramy Gregston at 5 p.m. He is facing complaints of solicitation of a minor for sex and use of a computer to commit a felony.

Gregston teaches a computer class and is an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball team. He is an Edmond resident. A mugshot for Gregston is not yet available.

A spokesperson for Deer Creek issued the following statement concerning these allegations: