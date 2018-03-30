1-Year-Old Rescued In SE OKC House Fire

A 1-year-old was pulled from a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

According to OKCFD, firefighters responded to the scene in the 300 block of SE 52nd Street, around noon.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the fire was fully involved and a mother and her three children were inside when it started.

The mother and two of her children, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, made it out of the home, but the 1-year-old was still inside. Firefighters acted quickly, and rescued the 1-year-old child.

The 1-year-old was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

