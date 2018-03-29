Officials Release 911 Call After Stillwater Officer-Involved Shooting

An unidentified man was shot and killed by Stillwater police Wednesday night after he pulled a pistol and knife on the responding officers, officials said.

Before the shooting, the man called dispatch around 8 p.m. He told the operator he had nothing left to live for and was considering jumping into oncoming traffic.

The phone call could be considered disturbing.

“911 OP: DO YOU HAVE A DESTINATION IN MIND?

CALLER: YES.

911 OP: OK, WHERE ARE YOU HEADED?

CALLER: HELL.”

Police patrolled North Boomer Road, looking for the man.

While police were patrolling, the caller told dispatch he is armed.

“911 OP: YOU SAID THE WEAPONS ARE IN YOUR WAISTBAND?

CALLER: I HAVE WEAPONS ALL OVER ME. I AM A REGISTERED WEAPON.”

He reported he had extensive mental health issues stemming from his childhood and was on medications and in therapy. He added that he was carrying a beer with him down the street.

“911 OP: DID SOMETHING HAPPEN TODAY THAT'S CAUSED YOU TO WANT TO DO THIS?

CALLER: I HAVE BEEN CUTTING UP MY STOMACH AND MY CHEST THIS PAST DAY OR TWO.

911 OP: ARE YOU BLEEDING NOW? ARE YOU IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION?

CALLER: I AM THINKING ABOUT WALKING INTO TRAFFIC.”

They talk for a few more minutes. Then, the man stops mid-sentence, and the line went quiet.

When officer arrived on the scene, you could hear them talk with the man before the shooting through dash camera video.

“He's right there, yeah he's right there in the bushes, 20 feet from that pole. He's still walking southbound. Hey buddy come here. No, don't, don't do it. (Gunfire) Shots fired."

Police said that was when the man pulled out a pistol and knife, and two officers fired their guns.

The man died on scene.

OSBI agents are taking over the investigation and said the man who died is white, in his 30's and from California.

They have not found his family.

Officials told News 9, the two officers involved are on administrative leave.