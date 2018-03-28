Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Stillwater

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

According the Stillwater PD, around 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a call for a welfare check on a man who was reported to be suicidal. The caller also said the man was armed with a gun and knife, and was threatening to jump into traffic.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man walking south on the east sidewalk of the 1300 block of north Boomer Road. As officers approached, the man produced a gun and a knife. Police said in response, both officers fired their weapons and the man was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but police said he was a white male in his thirties.

The officers involved in the shooting were uninjured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Stillwater Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.