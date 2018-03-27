New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building

Posted: Updated:
The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days. The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. But even after all this time, it’s still in fairly good shape.

The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.

“We think it’s a great opportunity to reactivate that neighborhood,” said Paul Selid with Wiggin Properties.

Wiggin’s plan includes 42 three story apartments with restaurants, retail and a fitness center below.

“Fitness we think would be a good use for the cavernous ceilings,” said Selid.

Coop Ale Works also sees the benefit of the high ceilings. Its plan includes relocating its southwest OKC brewery to the Armory. 

Restaurants, event space, and boutique hotels are also in the plans.

Coops second proposal would include those elements plus multifamily housing, office and retail space.

“It will be great for the economy. It will build jobs,” said Shelley Zumwalt, the Director of Public Affairs for the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

For the past six months, OMES has been giving developers tours of the Armory.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes Legal Hurdle

    Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes Legal Hurdle

    Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.
    Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.

    The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas. 

    More >>

    The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas. 

    More >>

  • New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building

    New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building

    The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.
    The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.

    The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. 

    More >>

    The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.