New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building

The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.

The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. But even after all this time, it’s still in fairly good shape.

The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.

“We think it’s a great opportunity to reactivate that neighborhood,” said Paul Selid with Wiggin Properties.

Wiggin’s plan includes 42 three story apartments with restaurants, retail and a fitness center below.

“Fitness we think would be a good use for the cavernous ceilings,” said Selid.

Coop Ale Works also sees the benefit of the high ceilings. Its plan includes relocating its southwest OKC brewery to the Armory.

Restaurants, event space, and boutique hotels are also in the plans.

Coops second proposal would include those elements plus multifamily housing, office and retail space.

“It will be great for the economy. It will build jobs,” said Shelley Zumwalt, the Director of Public Affairs for the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

For the past six months, OMES has been giving developers tours of the Armory.