Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Oklahoma

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Monday for 17 counties in southern and south-central Oklahoma.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

Cleveland County is the only county in the Oklahoma City metro area that's part of the watch. Other counties include: Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Love, McClain, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman County.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m.

Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar

News 9 meteorologist Cassie Heiter said that showers and storms will develop in southwest Oklahoma after 3 p.m. They will track northeast into central Oklahoma after 4. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts to 70 mph are possible. Larger hail is a possibility in southwest Oklahoma where the storms will initiate.

The tornado threat is very low on Monday. If they were to develop, they would likely be in southwest Oklahoma. KWTV's team of storm trackers is out, ready to keep you up to date on any severe weather in the state.

Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.

David Payne - click here

Cassie Heiter - click here

Jed Castles - click here

Justin Rudicel - click here

Robyn King - click here

Matt Mahler - click here