Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Oklahoma

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Monday for 17 counties in southern and south-central Oklahoma.
See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast
Cleveland County is the only county in the Oklahoma City metro area that's part of the watch. Other counties include: Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Love, McClain, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman County.
The watch lasts until 9 p.m.
Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar
News 9 meteorologist Cassie Heiter said that showers and storms will develop in southwest Oklahoma after 3 p.m. They will track northeast into central Oklahoma after 4. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts to 70 mph are possible. Larger hail is a possibility in southwest Oklahoma where the storms will initiate.
The tornado threat is very low on Monday. If they were to develop, they would likely be in southwest Oklahoma. KWTV's team of storm trackers is out, ready to keep you up to date on any severe weather in the state.
Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.
David Payne - click here
Cassie Heiter - click here
Jed Castles - click here
Justin Rudicel - click here
Robyn King - click here
Matt Mahler - click here
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.