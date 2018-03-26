OHP: One Killed In Head-On-Collision On I-44 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OHP: One Killed In Head-On-Collision On I-44

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died in an car crash on Interstate 44, early Monday morning. 

According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision around 1:30 a.m. 

Troopers say one man has died, and the person in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Interstate 44 eastbound just west of Classen is currently shutdown due to the accident. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

