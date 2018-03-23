Crews Respond To Crash Involving Vehicle, Train In SW OKC

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a train in southwest Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene near SW 29th Street and Newcastle Road, just to the east of S. Portland Avenue.

Authorities say the driver managed to escape before the train collided with the vehicle. The collision was very minor. How the vehicle ended up on the tracks has not yet been determined. It is unclear if the driver will be cited for the crash.