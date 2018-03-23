Pregnant Woman Carjacked, Struck By Vehicle In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a pregnant woman was carjacked and then struck by the vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to the OCPD, the crime happened just before 1:15 p.m., near Southwest 15th and Meridian.

Officers said a woman driving a 2005 black Malibu with a white bumper was carjacked by a man and then struck when he tried to drive away from the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified, is eight months pregnant and was transported to a local hospital suffering from a broken leg.

The OCPD says a person of interest is in custody, but they are still searching for the stolen vehicle.

