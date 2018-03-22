Metro Teachers Turn To Uber To Make Money On The Side - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Teachers Turn To Uber To Make Money On The Side

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

With the impending April 2nd strike by Oklahoma teachers, many of them say they’ve been getting “their side hustle on.” 

Nan Schuchman and Lesli Arnold both teach at the same Norman elementary school, said they drive for Uber to make money to offset the fact they say they’re woefully underpaid. 

Arnold said many of her passengers react with surprise when she tells them what else she does to make money. 

“They’re shocked, especially since it’s my tenth year, and I have my Master’s and they are like you’re a teacher and you drive?,” Arnold said. 

Both teachers said there are several other teachers at their school who also drive for Uber. 

They said if the state legislature impasse is not settled with suitable teacher raises by April 2nd, they will walk.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.