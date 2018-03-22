Metro Teachers Turn To Uber To Make Money On The Side

With the impending April 2nd strike by Oklahoma teachers, many of them say they’ve been getting “their side hustle on.”

Nan Schuchman and Lesli Arnold both teach at the same Norman elementary school, said they drive for Uber to make money to offset the fact they say they’re woefully underpaid.

Arnold said many of her passengers react with surprise when she tells them what else she does to make money.

“They’re shocked, especially since it’s my tenth year, and I have my Master’s and they are like you’re a teacher and you drive?,” Arnold said.

Both teachers said there are several other teachers at their school who also drive for Uber.

They said if the state legislature impasse is not settled with suitable teacher raises by April 2nd, they will walk.