Thunder Rookie Terrance Ferguson Earns Praise From Teammates

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thunder and Heat haven't played through 73 games, but the teams meet twice before the end of the regular season. That includes Friday night, when the Thunder host a second straight short-handed Eastern Conference team.

The Thunder needs a win, as the mad dash for playoff seeding continues.

Bench play needs to pick it up, and the Thunder has some positive words for rookie Terrance Ferguson's play.

Billy Donovan hasn't shied away from playing the 19-year-old in big moments and veteran teammates are impressed.

Corey Brewer claims Ferguson will be much better than him, and Steven Adams said Ferguson catches on quickly.

“I think a lot of guys you look at, and you notice they have that 'it' factor. Terrance has that 'it' factor. As a young rookie in this league, he's not afraid, he's not scared of the moment. That stands out, and that goes a long ways,” said Paul George.

“He's got all the intangibles, he's got all the skill, he has the potential. I think what sets him apart from a lot of rookies is he looks like a pro and he has that 'it' factor to him,” George continued.

