Vacant SW OKC Home Burns Early Thursday

NEWS

Vacant SW OKC Home Burns Early Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters battled a house fire early Thursday near SW 25 and McKinley.

The fire was reported about 3 a.m. when a passerby called and said the house was fully-involved in a fire.

Firefighters took a defensive stance when putting out the fire.

The home was vacant and the floor of the structure had been previously been burnt out.

The fire was put out but there were no evidence or witnesses to the fire.

