Temps On The Rise, Winds Crank Up In OK

Temperatures are on the rise and winds will crank up late this week!

Oklahoma City residents are waking up to a cool morning with temperatures in low to mid-40s and a south breeze between 5 to 15 mph.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday morning and partly sunny into the afternoon. Wind gust will be between 20 to 30+ mph. Highs will reach low 70s in the metro. Throughout the state, temperatures will reach the low to upper 70s.

Increasing clouds overnight will keep lows mild and temperatures in the low 50s.

We will have even stronger winds on Friday with gusts up to 40 mph. The fire threat enhances in western to central Oklahoma and the highs will push 80.

A dry pattern continues until Saturday. Sunday and next week will be active with promising rain chances. We could see several inches of rain.