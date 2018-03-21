Riversport Rapids Drawing Guides From Around The World - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Riversport Rapids Drawing Guides From Around The World

OKLAHOMA CITY -

18 new river guides from countries all over the world are helping Oklahoma City’s Riversport Rapids kick off its third season. 

Riversport River Guide is open weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and starting Memorial Day weekend it will be open every day. 

Andres Reyes came here two years ago, after his wife took a job as a doctor at OU Medical Center.

“Just coming here and they pay me to have fun and just enjoy beautiful place,” Reyes said. 

Riversport Rapids is the only downtown whitewater facility in the United States.  It’s a 57-million-dollar MAPS 3 project. 

