Massive Burglary Stash House Raided Near Prague

An arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old John Robertson. Investigators say he’s behind of one of the largest burglary stash houses Lincoln County has ever seen.

Officers say there have been 20 victims so far in the case, with a total dollar amount of stolen items nearing $250,000. Items include TV’s, and ATV, four trailers guns etc.

The house is filled to the brim with stolen items. Since Sunday morning, victims have been searching the home for their high-ticket items, or personal memories.

“My mom passed away two years ago, so there were a lot of personal items, kid pictures, baby books, things that she had made for me when I was a kid. Hopeful to be able to find some of that stuff,” said Jeremy Jackson.

He had boxes of belongings found at the stash house. Jackson is just one of many victims out of Purcell.

“Purcell Police Department has several cases that came out of AAA storage and Purcell,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty. “Never I’ve never seen anything like this in my 38 years in law-enforcement. I’ve never seen anything this big.”

Victims have also been identified from Pottawatomie, Lincoln, and Seminole County.

Officers say they’ve also found 400 to 500 boxes of belongings and believe most of these items were stolen in the past six to seven months.

Detectives say Robertson goes by a few aliases. They searched homes in the area Wednesday but didn’t find the suspect.

Investigators say they must go item by item, to track down other victims.

Jackson says he’s thankful for that. He got his memories back.

“We found an ultrasound of the firstborn kid. There’s a lot of personal stuff you can’t replace,” said Jackson.

Lincoln County will stakeout the house as long as they have to, to make sure the stolen property is secure. Maybe a strange twist, they say the suspect, John R., marked all of his personal property in case it was ever stolen.