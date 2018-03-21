Wildfire Forces Evacuations In McClain County

Homes evacuated after a large wildfire flared up in rural McClain County, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire sparked up in an area in the middle of the Alex, Criner and Dibble area. Approximately 15 fire trucks have responded to the scene.

Deputies with the McClain County Sheriff’s office mobilized to get affected residents evacuated. So far there has been no word of any structures damaged or injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.