Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

  • 1 can garbanzo beans, rinsed & drained
  • 2 cups chicken breast, sliced
  • Olive oil
  • Lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 cup cucumbers, sliced
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  1. In a skillet over medium high heat place the garbanzo beans drizzle with olive oil sprinkle with sea salt.
  2. Sauté the garbanzo beans till lightly crispy and browned.
  3. Add the chicken and warm. Remove from the heat. In 2 bowls add 1/2 of the spinach to each.
  4. Place garbanzo beans, chicken, tomatoes and sliced cucumber on top.
  5. To make dressing: whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt/pepper to taste.
  6. Drizzle over the bowls and enjoy!

