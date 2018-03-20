Rural Hospital CEO Pushing For Nurse Practitioner Bill

The CEO of Cordell Memorial Hospital in Western Oklahoma says he hasn’t been able to hire a much-needed doctor, because nobody wants to come there.More >>
The CEO of Cordell Memorial Hospital in Western Oklahoma says he hasn’t been able to hire a much-needed doctor, because nobody wants to come there.More >>
Austin authorities say they are responding to another report of an explosion Tuesday night in Texas that has left at least one person injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).More >>
Austin authorities say they are responding to another report of an explosion Tuesday night in Texas that has left at least one person injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).More >>