Box Of Puppies With Parvo Dumped In MWC

Authorities in Midwest City are searching for the person responsible for dumping a box of six puppies in the driveway of the animal welfare facility. Supervisor Adrian Sanders said all of the dogs were found to have parvo, a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

Surveillance cameras caught what appears to be a blue Honda Accord stop in front of the entrance March 17 at around 10:36 a.m. The passenger is seen putting the box in the driveway outside the open gate during business hours. And then the car sped off toward Oklahoma City as an employee ran toward it.

Sanders said there were no rescues able to help with the situation on Saturday and the facility was at risk. Unfortunately, the puppies had to be euthanized.

It is illegal in the City of Midwest City to abandon an animal. And the person responsible for the crime could face municipal fines up to $300 per puppy, according to Sanders.

“We want them to know that it’s not right for them to do what they did,” he said. “It’s not fair to the puppies, it’s not fair to the remainder of the animals in our facility to be at risk for the diseases that they put them at risk for. So they will be held accountable if we can find out who is behind it.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Midwest City Animal Welfare at 405-427-6640.