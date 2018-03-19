Carroll Scores 26, Oklahoma State Tops Stanford 71-65 In NIT - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Carroll Scores 26, Oklahoma State Tops Stanford 71-65 In NIT

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
STILLWATER -

Jeffrey Carroll scored 26 points, tying a career-high with five 3-pointers, and Kendall Smith added 19 points to help Oklahoma State beat Stanford 71-65 on Monday night in a second-round game of the NIT.

Oklahoma State (21-14) outscored Stanford 29-18 in the fourth quarter to secure a school-record-tying 15th home victory this season. The Cowboys trailed 54-53 before Carroll scored five points during a 12-1 run for the only double-digit lead of the second half.

Mitchell Solomon chipped in with 10 points for the Cowboys, who won a second straight NIT game for the first time in school history in front of a crowd of 9,635. Carroll scored 11 points in the first half as Oklahoma State led 30-29 after assisting on eight of its 12 baskets.

Michael Humphrey scored 15 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for Stanford (19-16). Reid Travis added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Dorian Pickens, averaging 14.7 points, was just 3-of-13 shooting for 11 points.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.