Carroll Scores 26, Oklahoma State Tops Stanford 71-65 In NIT

Dunk City comes to Stillwater tonight for a first-round NIT matchup with the Cowboys.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
TPS will continue sporting events for seniors, but junior varsity and below will be eliminated if the teacher walkout occurs.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 26 points, tying a career-high with five 3-pointers, and Kendall Smith added 19 points to help Oklahoma State beat Stanford 71-65 on Monday night in a second-round game of the NIT.More >>
Oklahoma State Cowboys are taking on Stanford in round 2 of the NIT in Stillwater.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss multiple topics including the OKC Thunder's winning streak, OU and OSU NCAA tournament first round, OU and OSU Pro Day and more.More >>
